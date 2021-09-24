Police investigating death of mother and child as murder/suicide

Police are investigating two unattended deaths as a child murder/suicide and have identified the victims as Trisha-Paxson-Dennett, 26, and her son, Russel Reeves, 4.

"Based on evidence recovered at the scene, multiple interviews, video surveillance, and no other person(s) being present during the event, the incident is currently being investigated as a child murder/adult suicide. The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing," a news release from the Rapid City Police Department states.

The bodies were discovered by officers after arriving to the scene of a reported gunshot victim at 840 N. Spruce St. on Tuesday evening.

Dennett and Reeves were living with the child's father at the same location, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department.

Medina said police have enough evidence to rule out the father as a suspect in the case, noting that he was the one who called in a report of a gunshot victim to dispatch.

