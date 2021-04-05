 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating double stabbing at Rapid City gas station
alert top story

Police investigating double stabbing at Rapid City gas station

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident at a gas station that sent two people to the hospital on Saturday evening. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The stabbing happened in the outside area of the Maverik Gas Station on East North Street and was reported around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. 

Officers found a woman who was taken to the hospital for serious stabbing injuries and later came across a man who also needed to go to he hospital for his injuries, a news release says. Officers searched the area but the victims and witnesses provided limited information on what the suspect looked like. 

Police are investigating whether the people stabbed each other or if there was a third party who targeted both victims, Medina said. He declined to share if there is video surveillance that captured the incident. 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden didn't push for MLB All Star decision

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News