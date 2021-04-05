Police investigating double stabbing at Rapid City gas station

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident at a gas station that sent two people to the hospital on Saturday evening.

The stabbing happened in the outside area of the Maverik Gas Station on East North Street and was reported around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Officers found a woman who was taken to the hospital for serious stabbing injuries and later came across a man who also needed to go to he hospital for his injuries, a news release says. Officers searched the area but the victims and witnesses provided limited information on what the suspect looked like.

Police are investigating whether the people stabbed each other or if there was a third party who targeted both victims, Medina said. He declined to share if there is video surveillance that captured the incident.

