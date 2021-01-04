Police investigating three armed robberies on Sunday evening in west Rapid City

Armed robberies targeting a liquor store and two restaurants took place within 15 minutes on Sunday evening and could be related, the Rapid City Police Department said Monday.

“Given the time frames involved as well as the geographic area, we are exploring that idea that these could be related,” said spokesman Brendyn Medina.

The first robbery involved two suspects. while the second and third ones involve one suspect. Police are exploring the possibility that one of the suspects responsible for the first robbery was also responsible for the others, Medina said.

What follows is from a police department news release:

The first robbery occurred at Mr. Liquor at 3609 Sturgis Road around 7 p.m. Officers arrived and spoke with an employee who said two men entered the store and began picking up bottles of liquor. One brandished a handgun to the clerk before they left the store.

Witnesses described the armed suspect as a Native American who is around six feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. The second was described as a Native American who is an inch taller and weighs about 180 pounds.

