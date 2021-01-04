Police investigating three armed robberies on Sunday evening in west Rapid City

Armed robberies targeting a liquor store and two restaurants took place within 15 minutes on Sunday evening and could be related, the Rapid City Police Department said Monday.
“Given the time frames involved as well as the geographic area, we are exploring that idea that these could be related,” said spokesman Brendyn Medina.
The first robbery involved two suspects. while the second and third ones involve one suspect. Police are exploring the possibility that one of the suspects responsible for the first robbery was also responsible for the others, Medina said.
What follows is from a police department news release:
The first robbery occurred at Mr. Liquor at 3609 Sturgis Road around 7 p.m. Officers arrived and spoke with an employee who said two men entered the store and began picking up bottles of liquor. One brandished a handgun to the clerk before they left the store.
Witnesses described the armed suspect as a Native American who is around six feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. The second was described as a Native American who is an inch taller and weighs about 180 pounds.
A surveillance photo show one man wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves and a red mask. The other is wearing light brown shoes, blue jeans, a hooded jacket and a black mask. The jacket has gray camouflage on the hood and chest, the bottom is black and there is a narrow middle section made of blue and yellow stripes.
Two people were victims during the robbery outside the Golden Phoenix restaurant on 2421 West Main Street. It was reported around 7:10 p.m.
A woman told officers she had just left the restaurant when a man approached her, brandished a handgun and demanded her property, which she refused to give him. A man said the suspect did the same thing to him in the parking lot and he handed over his property.
Witnesses describe the Golden Phoenix suspect as a man in his 20s who was wearing a blue plaid jacket, blue jeans and a blue bandana.
The final incident was an attempted robbery of the Pho Vietnam restaurant at 1301 West Omaha Street. It was reported around 7:15 p.m.
An employee told officers that a man entered the restaurant, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee hid and the suspect was unable to open the register.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s standing about five feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray wind breaking, dark pants and a black mask.
Anyone with any information about any of the robberies or suspects should contact Detective Andrew Randazzo at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.