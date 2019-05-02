{{featured_button_text}}
Crime logo

Police are searching for a man who robbed two workers at gunpoint early Thursday morning at the Family Fare Supermarket on East St. Patrick Street in Rapid City. 

The two employees called 911 around 12:10 a.m., the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release. They told police that a man they didn't recognize entered the building wearing a face mask and confronted them in the back office. He then demanded money, displayed a handgun and left with an "undisclosed" amount of cash. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The workers said the suspect is heavyset and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark jogging pants and gloves. Anyone with information should contact Detective Steve Neavill at 394-4134, or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0