Police are searching for a man who robbed two workers at gunpoint early Thursday morning at the Family Fare Supermarket on East St. Patrick Street in Rapid City.
The two employees called 911 around 12:10 a.m., the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release. They told police that a man they didn't recognize entered the building wearing a face mask and confronted them in the back office. He then demanded money, displayed a handgun and left with an "undisclosed" amount of cash.
The workers said the suspect is heavyset and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark jogging pants and gloves. Anyone with information should contact Detective Steve Neavill at 394-4134, or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.