You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking for Box Elder man after fatal stabbing in Rapid City
alert featured

Police looking for Box Elder man after fatal stabbing in Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}

Police are looking for a Box Elder man suspected of fatally stabbing a man early Thursday morning in Rapid City.

Someone called 911 at 4:50 a.m. to report a man was lying in the grass at the 1700 block of North 7th Street, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. Officers began life-saving measures once they noticed he had been stabbed in the chest.

The man — whose identity is being withheld until his family is notified — was taken to the hospital where he died.

The ongoing investigation has identified Barry Allman, a 29-year-old from Box Elder, as a suspect, the news release says. Police believe he left the scene as a passenger in a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe with a South Dakota license plate of 2N8575.

Allman, who has a federal warrant for a different matter, may be armed with a gun. Anyone who knows where Allman is or sees him should not approach him but call (605) 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters “RCPD” and the information to 847411.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News