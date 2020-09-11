Police looking for missing man who may have information about Rapid City double homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is looking for a missing man who may have information about the August double homicide.

Family reported 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser as a missing person and haven't heard from him since the Aug. 24 shooting, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told Journal.

It's also "believed that he has critical information" about the double homicide at Thomson Park, the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Arnson Absolu, a 37-year-old from the Bronx, was located and booked into jail in New York City earlier this month and charged with the first-degree murders of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy. He’s now awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car.