 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking for missing man who may have information about Rapid City double homicide
alert top story

Police looking for missing man who may have information about Rapid City double homicide

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
091220-nws-missing

Dakota Zaiser.

 Photo courtesy RCPD

The Rapid City Police Department is looking for a missing man who may have information about the August double homicide.

Family reported 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser as a missing person and haven't heard from him since the Aug. 24 shooting, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told Journal.

It's also "believed that he has critical information" about the double homicide at Thomson Park, the department wrote on its Facebook page. 

Arnson Absolu, a 37-year-old from the Bronx, was located and booked into jail in New York City earlier this month and charged with the first-degree murders of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy. He’s now awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car.

Medina said he couldn't comment on whether Zaiser is considered a suspect, witness or victim in the shooting due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about where Zaiser may be should call Detective Barry Young at (605) 394-4134.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News