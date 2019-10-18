The Rapid City Police Department is asking the public to help find a man captured in surveillance footage who may be a suspect or witness in the graffiti spree earlier this month that damaged an Art Alley mural for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The footage was captured early on Oct. 1 and the graffiti was first reported later that day so "the time frames line up," spokesman Brendyn Medina said. It was recorded in the alley between 5th and 6th streets that connects to Art Alley and depicts a man wearing a light brown beanie, a red flannel, a blue button up, and a dark shirt, pants and shoes.
The man is also carrying a white cylinder that "certainly fits the size and shape of what a spray can could be," Medina said. But "we don't have video of him in the act" so he may just be a witness or have nothing to do with the case.
Either way, Medina said, police are hoping to speak with the man to see if he has any information.
Medina said he found at least five places between 5th and 7th streets where someone or a group of people wrote the word "CEVEN" on buildings, including over the breast cancer mural. He said the Instagram tag #CEVEN shows the graffiti written on rail cars across the country.
"At this point, the damage to the mural does not appear to be specifically targeted to their message or cause, more a crime of opportunity," Medina previously told the Journal.
Artist Delaena Uses Knife had only a few hours of work remaining to complete her 10-foot-tall, 14-foot-wide mural when the suspect vandalized more than half of it, said Stephany Chalberg, spokeswoman for Regional Health, which sponsored the mural. Uses Knife was set to unveil her project Oct. 4 but had to delay it so she could fix her painting.
Her completed mural depicts a Lakota woman with a baby and white bison in the sky.
Anyone with information about the man in the surveillance footage or the case can contact Detective Anthony Picket Pin at 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.