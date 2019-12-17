The Oglala Sioux tribal police are looking for a man suspected in a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Pine Ridge, according to Police Chief Robert Ecoffey.
Colton Bagola, 26, should be considered armed and dangerous since officers haven't recovered the gun used in the shooting, according to a Facebook post by the OST Department of Public Safety.
You have free articles remaining.
Ecoffey said there is no active shooter situation, but some buildings in Pine Ridge are locked while police search for Bagola. He said he couldn't share any more details.
Anyone who sees Bagola should call 911 or (605) 867-5111 and do not try to approach him, police say. Officers are also looking for Billy Reddy, Thelma Ponds, Tashina Jones and Ben Freeman as possible witnesses.