Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Rapid City casino at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
Around 1:05 a.m., police received a call from a worker at Jokers Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road who said she had just been robbed, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release. The woman said a man entered the casino, pointed a pistol at her and took money from the cash register.
The woman said the man is Native American, 6 feet tall and skinny, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should call Detective Steve Neavill at (605) 394-4134. People can also send an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.