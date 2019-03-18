Try 3 months for $3
081515-nws-robbery.jpg (copy)

A Rapid City Police car sits in front of Joker's Casino, 1320 Mount Rushmore Road. 

 Journal file

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Rapid City casino at gunpoint early Sunday morning. 

Around 1:05 a.m., police received a call from a worker at Jokers Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road who said she had just been robbed, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release. The woman said a man entered the casino, pointed a pistol at her and took money from the cash register.

The woman said the man is Native American, 6 feet tall and skinny, and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect should call Detective Steve Neavill at (605) 394-4134. People can also send an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411. 

