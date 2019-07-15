Police are looking for three men who robbed a Rapid City convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
The robbery at the Loaf 'N Jug on 3106 West Main St. was reported around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The clerk told police that three slim men wearing bandannas over their faces entered the store and one pointed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspects should call Detective Trainer at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.