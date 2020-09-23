 Skip to main content
Police looking for trio who stole about 40 firearms from downtown Rapid City gun store
Police looking for trio who stole about 40 firearms from downtown Rapid City gun store

First Stop Guns on Main Street in downtown Rapid City boarded up the door that people broke into early Wednesday morning. Suspects stole about 40 guns, police say. 

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

The police department is looking for three people seen breaking into and stealing about 40 firearms from a gun store in downtown Rapid City early Wednesday morning. 

Dispatch learned around 3:25 a.m. that the alarm at First Stop Guns on Main Street had gone off, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. Officers arrived and found that a glass door of the main entrance had been shattered, but they didn't find anyone inside once they searched the building. 

Officers arrived within three minutes after being contacted by dispatch and eventually learned about 40 guns were stolen, spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. The store's surveillance footage shows the group was able to make off with the weapons in less than three minutes, he said. 

“Any time you have a large scale gun theft like this, it’s highly concerning for local law enforcement,” Captain John Olson, commander of the criminal investigations division, said in the news release. “We have around 40 guns that are now unaccounted for in the hands of our criminal element."

The surveillance footage shows that three suspects were involved in the burglary but only two entered the store, according to the news release. One suspect was seen using a baseball bat to shatter glass display cases while the other was seen grabbing handguns from the cases and putting them into a duffel bag. One of the suspects cut their hand or arm on the glass from one of the displays. The trio is then seen fleeing the scene. 

The two suspects who entered the store appear to be slender males between age 15 and their early 20s. Both wore masks, light-colored hooded sweatshirts and pants with holes in them. 

092420-nws-guns 2

Surveillance footage from First Stop Guns in downtown Rapid City captured the two suspects who stole about 40 firearms.

Medina said anyone with information about the suspects or where the guns are should contact police because this is a "very dangerous situation for public safety." 

"We're confident that someone out there in the community knows about this incident or who these individuals," he said. 

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jim Ingalls at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

