Police looking for trio who stole about 40 firearms from downtown Rapid City gun store

The police department is looking for three people seen breaking into and stealing about 40 firearms from a gun store in downtown Rapid City early Wednesday morning.

Dispatch learned around 3:25 a.m. that the alarm at First Stop Guns on Main Street had gone off, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. Officers arrived and found that a glass door of the main entrance had been shattered, but they didn't find anyone inside once they searched the building.

Officers arrived within three minutes after being contacted by dispatch and eventually learned about 40 guns were stolen, spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. The store's surveillance footage shows the group was able to make off with the weapons in less than three minutes, he said.

“Any time you have a large scale gun theft like this, it’s highly concerning for local law enforcement,” Captain John Olson, commander of the criminal investigations division, said in the news release. “We have around 40 guns that are now unaccounted for in the hands of our criminal element."