Police reports detail fatal beating in Rapid City apartment

The man found outside his apartment told an officer that four men attacked Back Bear because he owed them money. He said he tried to break up the fight but couldn’t so he ran outside to ask his neighbors to call 911. A woman sitting next to the man also told two officers that four men entered the room to assault Black Bear.

But a woman found inside the apartment only mentioned Mexican — not four people — attacking Black Bear, her cousin.

Officers found Mexican around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the overflow parking lot south of the Civic Center. One officer said he saw blood on Mexican’s shoes while another wrote that there was blood on his shoes, socks and cigarette package. The second officer said Mexican’s preliminary breath test found that he was intoxicated over the legal limit.

Mexican exercised his right to remain silent and did not speak with police. But a judge signed a search warrant letting detectives collect evidence from his body, clothing and belongings. Detectives finished processing the crime scene by 4:20 a.m. on Sunday.