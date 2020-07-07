Police reports: Tilsen stole shield, some protesters were violent

Akley said he and about nine other deputies formed a line to separate the protesters from people who were counter-protesting or watching the demonstration. He said protesters cheered as one yelled “today is a good day to die.” He said another pointed a deer antler at the deputies in a “violent manner.”

"Today is a good day to die" is a phrase that some attribute to Crazy Horse.

Military Police with the Air National Guard responded to the scene around 5 p.m., Akley wrote. The reports do not say who requested the Guard and why it was requested at this time. Spokespeople from the sheriff’s office and the governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about this.

About 30 guardsmen with shields formed a line with about 20 deputies walking behind them, Akley wrote. A loudspeaker was used to tell the protesters to leave the unlawful assembly but they stayed put.

Law enforcement began walking towards the protesters and this is when Tilsen stole the shield while others used their hands, makeshift shields, large sticks and bats to push back against, stab, or poke the riot shields, Akley wrote.