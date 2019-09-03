Nearly a year after a one-year-old girl died as a result of a hit-and-run car crash in Rapid City, police say they've identified the driver responsible for her death.
The Rapid City Police Department has requested a warrant for 37-year-old George Matousek, according to a news release.
Police say Matousek was driving a Pontiac Bonneville "at an extremely high rate of speed" before hitting two cars at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2018, the release says. The Bonneville, driving southbound on East Boulevard, hit a Pontiac Grand Prix and another vehicle as the Grand Prix attempted to turn left onto westbound East New York from northbound East Boulevard.
One-year-old Mackayla Dillon died after she and two adults in the Grand Prix were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The police department's Criminal Investigation Division identified Matousek through witness interviews, recovered surveillance footage and forensic evidence analysis, according to the news release. Police have asked the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office for permission to arrest Matousek for second-degree manslaughter, five counts of hit-and-run, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
Matousek has an existing warrant for failing to appear in court after being arrested September 2018 and charged with ingesting a substance to intoxicate for allegedly huffing Dust-Off, the news release says. Anyone with information about where Matousek is should contact police at 605-394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.