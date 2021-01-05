Police search for suspects in shooting at Maplewood Townhouses

Police were searching for juvenile suspects involved in a shooting at Maplewood Townhouses on Tuesday afternoon who were associated with a residence in the 100 block of East Knollwood Drive.

As a result, police formed a perimeter around a residence. There were no reports of injuries at the time, and RCPD asked that the public to avoid the area "as we work to bring the incident to a safe resolution," RCPD said on Twitter.

Rapid City Area Schools posted on Facebook that families could pick up their children at North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary School safely by 3:37 p.m., according to the post. Police helped to safely escort students out of the building, and students weren't allowed to walk home.

Police asked that students and parents avoid the 100 block of East Knollwood at this time "as they believe their suspects are in a residence in that area," RCAS said.

