Police searching for suspect in Thursday evening's stabbing

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed and hospitalized Thursday evening .

Police believe the 37-year-old man was stabbed in the 1900 block of Pecan Lane before he walked to the nearby Valley Sports Bar to call 911 at 6:57 p.m., Lt. Mark Eisenbraun said Friday morning.

The man had a single stab wound to the chest but is expected to recover after being taken to the hospital. The injury was serious but non-life threatening, said police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Police hope to identify a suspect and learn what led up the stabbing once they speak with the victim.

"The victim’s medical care is of primary importance and we hope to be able to gain more information from him soon," Eisenbraun said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or suspect should call Detective Jake LeLaCheur at (605) 394-4134. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting "RCPD" and information to 847411.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

