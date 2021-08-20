 Skip to main content
Police searching for woman wanted in connection to Monday morning shooting
Police searching for woman wanted in connection to Monday morning shooting

Dominique Brave

Police are searching for a Rapid City woman wanted in connection with Monday's shooting that left the victim with life-threatening injuries. 

Dominique Brave, 23, is wanted for questioning in reference to a shooting, which was reported at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Pointe West Place.

Anyone with any information about the incident or Brave’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Barry Young at 605-394-4134.

An anonymous text can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

The man injured in the shooting is being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries at a hospital. His vehicle was located a short distance away with damage consistent with being shot at, the release states.

