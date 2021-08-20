Police searching for woman wanted in connection to Monday morning shooting

Police are searching for a Rapid City woman wanted in connection with Monday's shooting that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
Dominique Brave, 23, is wanted for questioning in reference to a shooting, which was reported at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Pointe West Place.
Anyone with any information about the incident or Brave’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Barry Young at 605-394-4134.
An anonymous text can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.
The man injured in the shooting is being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries at a hospital. His vehicle was located a short distance away with damage consistent with being shot at, the release states.