Rapid City police are searching for a man who robbed a Rapid City gas station at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
The robbery was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Loaf 'N Jug convenience store on North Haines Avenue, according to a news release from the department. An employee told police he was working at the counter when an unknown man entered the store and tried to hide two beer cans under his sweatshirt. The employee confronted the man, took back the cans and told the man to leave.
A few minutes later, the employee said, he was standing outside when the same man approached him and held up a handgun. The suspect demanded and stole items before fleeing west.
Witnesses described the suspect, caught on surveillance video holding up the gun, as a 6-foot Native American man in his mid-20s. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt, dark pants and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should call Detective Steve Neavill at (605) 394-4134, or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.