Police seek two men after armed robbery at north side convenience store
Police seek two men after armed robbery at north side convenience store

  Updated
Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Loaf 'N Jug at Haines and Lindbergh avenues early Tuesday morning.

An employee told police that two men demanded money from the register at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. after bringing several items to the counter. 

According to the report, the men left with the money and items in a silver four-door passenger vehicle.

One of the men was described as a 5-foot-7-inch Native American man around 25-30 years old with brown hair in a ponytail and wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, with a tattoo on his inner left arm.

The other is described as a 5-foot-7-inch Native American man about 30-35 years old with short brown hair and wearing a baggy white t-shirt, white pants, white DC shoes and a white mask, with tattoos on his right and left arms.

Those with information about the robbery or the suspects are asked to contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134, or submit an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

