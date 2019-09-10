{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City police are looking for a suspect after a casino was robbed.

A man entered Toby's Casino at 720 E. North St. around 8:18 a.m. Monday and handed the clerk a note demanding money, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The clerk complied and the man left in an unknown direction. 

Witnesses described the suspect as a Native American man in his mid-20s with a medium build and thin mustache, the release says. They said the man was wearing dark jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black stocking cap. 

Toby's Casino was previously hit by an armed robber in October 2017, according to Journal archives

Anyone with any information on the recent robbery should contact Detective Mike Shyne at (605) 394-4134 or text the word "RCPD" and an anonymous tip to 847411.

