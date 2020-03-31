You are the owner of this article.
Possible human remains found along creek at Rapid City golf course
Possible human remains found along creek at Rapid City golf course

An investigator with the Rapid City Police Department carries a light Tuesday evening while searching for possible human remains at the Rapid City Elks Golf Course. 

Possible human remains were found Tuesday along Rapid Creek where it runs through a Rapid City golf course. 

Staff at the Rapid City Elks Golf Course on Jolly Lane called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report that they found possible human bones, said Sgt. Chris Hunt of the Rapid City Police Department. 

Patrol officers and detectives went to the scene and found possible human skeletal remains. 

The Journal visited the scene around 8:15 p.m. and saw about 15 police officers working near the creek with the help of several tall, bright floodlights. Officers were using shovels and other equipment to complete their search in a thicket of trees that guards the edge of the creek.

"Criminal investigations is working the scene to learn as much as they can from the evidence on scene," said police spokesman Brendyn Medina. 

Medina said that more information should be available in the morning. 

 

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

