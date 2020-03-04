Pot distribution charges dropped against man transporting hemp through state

The most serious marijuana charges have been dropped against a Colorado man who said he was delivering hemp when he was arrested in July in Jackson County.

Robert Herzberg, a 41-year-old from Red Feather Lakes, pleaded guilty Wednesday at the state court in Kadoka to charges of ingesting marijuana and cocaine, defense lawyer Matt Kinney told the Journal. Lab tests found he had the drugs in his system.

As part of a plea deal, Daniel Van Gorp, Jackson County state's attorney, dropped charges of possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana and intending to distribute it. Herzberg would have faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted on those charges.

"He knew he was in the right all along in transporting the hemp," Kinney said of his client.

Herzberg could be sentenced to up to one year in jail for ingesting marijuana. Cocaine ingestion is a Class 5 felony eligible for presumptive probation, which means the judge must order probation unless he finds that an aggravating factor exists. If an aggravating factor is found, Herzberg could be sentenced to five years in prison.