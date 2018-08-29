CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Nearly a ton of marijuana was seized by Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers near Cheyenne on Tuesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
A Wyoming State Trooper stopped a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a flat bed trailer to conduct a commercial vehicle inspection. During the inspection, another trooper ran his drug detection K-9, and the dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the trailer.
Troopers searched the load on the trailer and discovered 1,849 pounds of marijuana.
The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is $7.3 million.