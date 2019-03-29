A judge overruled the requests of the defense lawyer and prosecutor when he sentenced a priest to six years in prison Friday for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl inside a Rapid City church last fall.
What the lawyers asked for is "not adequate" for John Praveen's crime, Judge Steven Mandel said at the Rapid City state court.
Mandel said his job was to judge Praveen, not the Catholic Church, but he must take into account that the crime was worsened by the fact that Praveen abused his authority as a priest.
He sentenced Praveen to six years in prison, minus 178 days of time served, and said Praveen would be eligible for parole after three years. Mandel said if Praveen is granted parole, the parole board could ask Homeland Security to deport him to Hyderabad, India, at that time or have him first serve parole in any state.
The sentencing came after Praveen, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 16, a crime that carries a maximum 15-year punishment. As part of the plea deal, the prosecution dropped another charge that allegedly occurred earlier in September 2018. The plea deal also said the prosecution will agree to ask for a jail, not prison, sentence.
Mark Vargo, Penning County state's attorney, asked Mandel to send Praveen to the maximum jail sentence of one year. John Murphy, Praveen's lawyer, asked for a 180-day sentence, saying his client had already been punished with a high bond and being unable to find a host once someone finally posted it.
Praveen admitted in a signed document to touching the girl's breasts above her clothes without her consent for sexual gratification, while in a basement classroom of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City. Vargo said Praveen "solicited" the girl in a confession booth, found her as she tried to hide, and reached underneath her sweater to touch her above the leotard she was wearing.
I "send my sincere apologies to the family and the victim about what I have done," Praveen said through tears. He said he knows saying sorry isn't enough, and that he wishes he could take back what he did. He promised to never hurt anyone again.
Both Vargo and the victim's mother — through a letter read by Kelsey Weber, a deputy state's attorney — described the psychological, social and spiritual damage Praveen caused to the victim, her family and the wider Catholic community. Vargo, the mother and Murphy also all criticized, to varying degrees, the Rapid City Diocese's response the incident.
The victim and her immediate family did not attend the sentencing and it appeared that no local priest attended as they have in the past.
Praveen joined the Diocese of Rapid City for a 10-year assignment in December 2017 and first worked in Eagle Butte on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reservation. In June 2018, Praveen transferred to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and worked there until he was arrested and charged Oct. 2 2018.
This story will be updated.