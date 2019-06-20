The former accounting manager of the Rapid City Club for Boys will be sent to federal prison and pay $235,159 in restitution after stealing from the nonprofit and a Rapid City business.
Olivia Kuehner of Rapid City was sentenced Thursday to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion, according to court records. The first two crimes have maximum prison sentences of 20 years while tax evasion has a five-year maximum.
Kuehner will also have to pay $180,861 in restitution to the Club for Boys and Collins Siding and $54,298 in restitution to the IRS.
After Kuehner pleaded guilty, prosecutors dropped her original indictment, which had 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.
Kuehner embezzled $121,642 from the Club for Boys from September 2012 — just one month after she was hired — until May 2017, according to the factual basis document she signed. She covered her actions by not listing the payments in accounting records, or saying the payments went to employees or vendors when they really went to herself, husband, son and a business.
Due to Kuehner's theft, the nonprofits's financial statements contained "pervasive and materially fraudulent information" from fiscal year 2013-2016, and auditors never caught the fraud, the document says.
Kuehner also failed to pay $127,599 in employment taxes in 2016 and 2017 and never told the director of the Club for Boys that the nonprofit was receiving delinquent tax notices.
After resigning from the Club for Boys in September 2017, the document says, Kuehner began working as the bookkeeper for Collins Siding. She soon began stealing from them by inflating her paychecks and using checks drawn from the company's bank to pay her personal credit card. She stole $26,657 from the company between October-December 2017.
Kuhner also attempted to evade $183,537 in taxes owed by her, her son and the Club for Boys between 2012-2017.