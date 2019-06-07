A Rapid City woman who pepper sprayed her 11-year-old son last year will spend no time in prison if she follows probation orders.
Ashley Ellis, 33, was sentenced to four years in prison with all years suspended after pleading guilty to attempted child abuse, Lara Roetzel, a prosecutor with the Pennington County State's Attorney Office, said Friday. Ellis will have to spend seven days at the Pennington County Jail, 113 days on electronic monitoring and 18 months on probation. She could have been sentenced up to five years in prison.
As part of her plea deal, prosecutors dropped Ellis' charges of child abuse, simple assault (domestic abuse) and nonsupport of child by parents. If Ellis had been found guilty of child abuse, she could have spent up to 10 years in prison.
Ellis and her son argued at home on April 1, 2018, before she brought him to the Club for Boys, according to a factual basis document she signed. They argued again in the parking lot and and Ellis pepper sprayed her son, who was brought to the hospital for treatment.