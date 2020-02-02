Prisoner chooses to defend himself in Fall River County murder case

"Practicing law is not rocket science, but it does demand a high level of education to perform competently," Murphy said.

Pro se defendants also make cases more difficult for judges, who are supposed to be impartial and not help or harm either side while also ensuring that justice is served.

"That means the trial court judge is forced to figure out where the line is between letting a defendant represent himself at his own peril and intervening when the defendant is doing such a bad job (or where the prosecution is crossing lines so clearly) that an injustice is occurring," Murphy said.

The situation is also difficult for prosecutors and the defendant, Murphy said.

"The rules are rarely black and white, particularly on whether some evidence is admissible or some questions are proper," he said. "Attorneys are expected to test how far they can go to get favorable evidence admitted, with the knowledge that the other attorney will object if it appears they have gone too far," he said.

But the pro se defendant may not know when to object to evidence or questions asked by the prosecutor.

Some pro se defendants have come out victorious, Murphy said.