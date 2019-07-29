The former secretary of the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Credit and Finance Office must spend five years on probation and pay $42,100 in restitution to the tribe.
Helen Hernandez was sentenced Thursday at the federal court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization, a crime that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
Hernandez stole from a tribal program that provides loans and repayment plans for qualified tribal citizens, according to the factual basis document she signed. She issued payroll deduction loans to people who didn't qualify, issued 44 checks worth $42,100 between August 2013 and June 2015, used the money for personal items and never repaid the tribe.
Hernandez's prosecution was part of the Guardians Project, which brings multiple federal agencies together to fight corruption and financial crimes against Native American communities, and encourages citizens to report such activity.