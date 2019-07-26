A Rapid City woman was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and ordered to pay $22,408 in restitution after receiving federal assistance for her disabled child but using the money for herself.
Connie Pates was sentenced at the federal court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to theft of government property, misuse of funds by representative payee, and making a false statement.
Pates lied by saying her child, who has ADD and oppositional defiant disorder, lived with her in reports filed with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and South Dakota Department of Social Services between May 2015 and July 2018, according to the factual basis document she signed. She said she planned to use the money for her child's food, clothing and shelter.
As a result of the false statements, the document says, Pates received $18,644 in Title XVI Social Security Supplemental Income payments and $3,764 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
In February 2018, Pates petitioned the state court to change her child's name. During court proceedings, she said her child lives with her former partner and she sees them about once a week. The next month, someone reported Pates to the SSA office in Rapid City.
Investigators then interviewed Pates' former partner who said her child has been living with him for four years, that he was surprised Pates was receiving money for her child, and that he had never received any of the benefits help for the child.
Pates insisted her child lived with her and that she used the money for rent and her child's clothing, cell phone and school supplies when confronted by investigators in July. But she called back the next day to admit she lied and that she used most of the money for her own rent and personal bills.