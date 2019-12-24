Prosecution drops charge against former principal accused of threatening teacher

The Pennington County State's Attorney Office has dropped an aggravated assault charge against a former Rapid City principal who was accused of holding a teacher at gunpoint and threatening to shoot her and himself at his home in February while he was recovering from back surgery.
The indictment against Daniel Janklow is being dismissed "for the reason that it is in the best interests of justice," according to a Dec. 23 document filed by prosecutor Stacy Wickre.
Wickre could not be reached and other prosecutors did not return messages requesting an interview to discuss why the office dismissed the case nearly 10 months after Janklow was arrested.
"We're, of course, glad that the prosecution, state's attorney, eventually realized that this was a case that they could not win," Dana Hanna, Janklow's lawyer, said Tuesday.
But Hanna said Janklow and other defendants still lose even when their case ends in an acquittal or dismissal.
Janklow was "falsely accused by someone whom the police should have known at the outset was lying. And when he was arrested, that story and his arrest photo were all over the news and television and social media and caused great hardship for him and his family, including his career," Hanna said.
Janklow resigned as principal of Meadowbrook Elementary School soon after he was arrested Feb. 25, Hanna said. He had been employed by the district since 2002, became an administrator in 2008 and prior to the arrest had led Meadowbrook for three years, said Katy Urban, spokeswoman for the Rapid City Area School District. The teacher who accused Janklow had requested a leave of absence for the 2019-2020 school year, Urban previously told the Journal.
Hanna said Wickre hasn't told him why she dropped the case. But he said prosecutors have an ethical duty to dismiss charges if they realize the defendant is innocent or that there's no reasonable chance of a conviction.
Hanna criticized the Rapid City police officers who investigated the case for trusting the teacher and her story.
"Her story was bogus on its face," he said of the teacher's claim that she was held at gunpoint inside Janklow's bedroom while his wife and children were in the house, left the bedroom to write a letter in front of his family and then returned to the bedroom.
Officers should have been skeptical of the teacher who waited two days to call 911 and said she was in federal witness protection, something that officers noted in a memo, Hanna said.
The teacher said she immediately called a defense lawyer but couldn't reach her until two days after the incident, according to police reports. The lawyer told the woman to call police, which she did. When officers asked why she didn't immediately call 911, the woman said she had "some distrust with people and the police."
Hanna said at least one officer did express reservations in a written memo that said, "I can't get a straight story out of her, she's not making any sense."
About two weeks ago, Hanna said, Wickre told him that a police officer involved in the case just turned over his body camera footage. Hanna said the officer should have shared this evidence with Wickre at the beginning of the case.
Hanna said the footage shows about six officers searching through Janklow's house and interviewing his wife and their children, ages 14 and 11. He said Janklow's relatives told the officers that the teacher didn't look scared or upset when she left Janklow's bedroom.
"Eventually when these things came to light after the indictment, it caused the state's attorney to reassess the situation," Hanna said.
Police spokesman Brendyn Medina did not respond when asked about Hanna's criticism of officers. But he said Hanna's statements about newly discovered body camera footage doesn't make sense.
"Our standard protocol is to release all body camera footage to the prosecution in all cases," Medina said. "They have direct access and share with defense attorneys upon request. It is not possible for an officer to withhold anything as the system is automated."
Hanna said Janklow is "reviewing his options" for the future and hopes to rebuild his career. Janklow had a "sterling career and he was loved by parents and students and respected by his peers," he said.
He said Janklow was negatively impacted by "constant, severe back pain" and medication he was prescribed before and after his back surgery. This left "him in a very fragile and vulnerable emotional state."
Janklow has been attending therapy, and "he's fine now," Hanna said.
