Prosecution drops charge against former principal accused of threatening teacher

The Pennington County State's Attorney Office has dropped an aggravated assault charge against a former Rapid City principal who was accused of holding a teacher at gunpoint and threatening to shoot her and himself at his home in February while he was recovering from back surgery.

The indictment against Daniel Janklow is being dismissed "for the reason that it is in the best interests of justice," according to a Dec. 23 document filed by prosecutor Stacy Wickre.

Wickre could not be reached and other prosecutors did not return messages requesting an interview to discuss why the office dismissed the case nearly 10 months after Janklow was arrested.

"We're, of course, glad that the prosecution, state's attorney, eventually realized that this was a case that they could not win," Dana Hanna, Janklow's lawyer, said Tuesday.

But Hanna said Janklow and other defendants still lose even when their case ends in an acquittal or dismissal.