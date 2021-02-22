Prosecutor: AG briefly walked by crash victim who was hundreds of feet from where his car stopped

Cell phone data shows the South Dakota attorney general briefly walked past the accident victim, who was hundreds of feet from where the damaged car stopped, a prosecutor who evaluated the case said Monday.

Jason Ravnsborg and Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who responded to the scene about 10 minutes after the crash, walked around a nearly 1,000-foot long debris field, said Michael Moore, Beadle County state’s attorney. Ravnsborg used his phone flashlight when he walked right by but did not linger at Joe Boever’s body, Moore said.

“It’s dark, I don’t know,” Moore said about how they didn’t notice Boever. “I don’t have any explanation for why they didn’t see it, but there’s no indication that there was any kind of foul play by the attorney general or sheriff.”

“We’re relying on the information they gave us. We have no reason to dispute their information,” he said. “They didn’t spend any length of time in the area where the body was. They just walked the area where the accident happen. They all made the same statement. There’s nothing in the evidence or record to suspect.”

Ravnsborg and Volek told investigators they searched the area and didn’t find Boever’s body that night, Moore said. He said Volek used a flashlight.