More than two weeks after criminal justice officials made a point of announcing the arrest of a Rapid City teacher accused of abusing a disabled student, they have shared no details about the nature of the alleged abuse.
Shea Lindsey, a 25-year-old teacher at East Middle School, made her first appearance Friday at the state court in Rapid City where she was told she could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of child abuse.
Lindsey, who remains out of jail on a $2,500 bond, will enter a plea at a later date if a judge or grand jury finds probable cause to continue the case. Prosecutors did not explain the allegations in court, and prosecutor Lara Roetzel previously told the Journal that "it would be inappropriate for the (Pennington County) State's Attorney Office to discuss the details of the allegations in any case."
Paul Andrews, Lindsey's defense lawyer, told the Journal that he hopes to figure out what happened once he receives all of the evidence from the State's Attorney Office.
Police reports, which would describe the alleged abuse, where it happened and who reported it, are sealed. Records in child abuse cases are not always sealed, such as in the case against a woman recently accused of leaving a baby in a hot car.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Lindsey's arrest in a May 30 Facebook post and news release sent to media outlets that included quotes from Lori Simon, the superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools.
Lindsey was put on administrative leave immediately after the allegations surfaced May 14 and had a clear background check when she was first employed, the news release said. She was hired in August 2018 and worked as a special education teacher, RCAS spokeswoman Katy Urban said.