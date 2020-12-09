Prosecutors say they're nearly done meeting about Ravnsborg case

A trio of state’s attorneys is nearly done with its task of providing input to the prosecutor who will decide whether or not to charge Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for fatally hitting a man with his car on Sept. 12.
“I anticipate that our advisory role will be wrapped up here shortly,” Mark Vargo, Pennington County state’s attorney, said Wednesday.
Vargo said he, the Minnehaha and Beadle state’s attorneys, and the prosecutor making the charging decision will be discussing the case within the next week.
“I believe we have everything we need to have the discussions,” he said.
Vargo said he can't speak to how long it will take Emily Sovell to make her charging decision.
Sovell, deputy state’s attorney in Hyde County, did not respond to a phone message.
Crystal Johnson, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, told the Argus Leader that there will hopefully be a decision before Christmas.
If the decision comes in December, it means the investigation and charging decision took more than three months since Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore.
The investigation was conducted by Highway Patrol, which received help from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a private crash reconstruction expert from Wyoming.
Vargo said the team is still waiting on some evidence. He wouldn’t describe the evidence but called it secondary in nature and said it wouldn’t change the outcome of a charging decision.
Johnson also didn't describe the evidence but said it's coming in from outside private corporations.
Ravnsborg called 911 around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. to say he hit something while on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore, according to the transcript. He said he had no idea what he hit but later agreed it might have been a deer after the dispatcher raised that possibility.
The attorney general was distracted when he entered the north shoulder and hit Boever, who was walking with a flashlight, according to the accident report and Craig Price, secretary of the Department of Public Safety. How exactly Ravnsborg was distracted is still under investigation, the report and Price said last month.
Ravnsborg said in a Sept. 14 statement that he hadn't been drinking and thought he hit “a large animal." He said he didn't realize he hit and killed a person until he returned to the scene the next morning and found a body “just off the roadway."
Ravnsborg said he found Boever after stopping to see if he could find a dead deer when he was on his way to return the personal vehicle that the Hyde County Sheriff let him borrow to drive home to Pierre the night before. Ravnsborg said he drove to the sheriff’s nearby home to report the body instead of calling 911.
Price said Sept. 15 that he would “release the investigative report as soon as it is complete."
DPS has so far only released four elements, not a complete investigative report.
The agency shared toxicology reports and a photograph of Jason Ravnsborg's car — information that is not usually available through a public records request. It also shared the crash report, which is always a public record, and Ravnsborg's 911 call from Sept. 12. 911 calls are sometimes public records.
DPS denied a public records request asking for 911 calls the sheriff or anyone else made about the crash on Sept. 12 and 13.
