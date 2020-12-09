Prosecutors say they're nearly done meeting about Ravnsborg case

If the decision comes in December, it means the investigation and charging decision took more than three months since Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore.

The investigation was conducted by Highway Patrol, which received help from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a private crash reconstruction expert from Wyoming.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vargo said the team is still waiting on some evidence. He wouldn’t describe the evidence but called it secondary in nature and said it wouldn’t change the outcome of a charging decision.

Johnson also didn't describe the evidence but said it's coming in from outside private corporations.

Ravnsborg called 911 around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. to say he hit something while on U.S. Highway 14 near Highmore, according to the transcript. He said he had no idea what he hit but later agreed it might have been a deer after the dispatcher raised that possibility.