Public safety, school officials ask for help with repeat teen offenders

Lawler said asking her clients why they committed a crime is "usually an exercise in futility" because they themselves can't explain why they did it. She said most of her repeat offenders eventually age out of their behavior or will stop if they find a probation officer or teacher they connect with.

Whether they're engaging with parents, teachers or the law, "kids don't always follow the rules when they're supposed to, even when you tell them to, even when you punish them for not doing it, even when you give them incentives to do as they're told," she said.

Doyle said that feelings of hopelessness or like they have no supportive adults in their life can lead to kids not caring about consequences for the future. He and Seebaum say that teens have learned what kind of crimes they can do without getting committed and have directly told them that they know there won't be serious punishment for their behavior.