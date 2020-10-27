Rapid City brothers plead not guilty to murder, accessory charge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If convicted, Giovanni faces up to five years in prison while Dion would receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole,

Giovanni is detained at the Pennington County Jail on a $50,000 surety bond while Dion has a $1 million cash-only bond. Dion will be transferred back to prison where he’s serving time for an aggravated assault out of Lincoln County, a judge said Monday.

When police found Jumping Eagle they learned that Dion and one other man had been in the room at the time of the shooting, according to an earlier news release from the police department. Police found Dion and arrested him for an existing warrant.

“During the course of the investigation, police recovered evidence to suggest the shooting scene had been staged to appear as a suicide,” the release said. “By exploring multiple forensic avenues, it was determined that Dion Bordeaux was responsible for the shooting.”

Giovanni is accused of helping his brother evade prosecution through two theories: “by obstructing anyone by force, intimidation or deception” or by “concealing, destroying or altering any physical evidence," according to his indictment.