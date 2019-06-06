The owner of a Rapid City windshield repair company pleaded not guilty Thursday after being accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from the federal government by billing it for repairs he never made.
Robert Bland, owner of Motive Magic Windshield Repair, pleaded not guilty at Rapid City federal court to 18 counts of wire fraud and one count of theft of government property. If found guilty, the 51-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison on each wire fraud charge and up to 10 years on the theft charge. He would also have to forfeit all property, including multiple vehicles, he bought with the stolen money.
Bland performs windshield repairs for several federal agencies, such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Air Force, that lease vehicles from the General Service Administration, an agency that manages federal buildings and vehicles, according to his indictment. But between March 2011 and April 2018, Bland also billed the GSA $25 per individual rock chip repairs he allegedly never did.
He came to the attention of federal investigators in 2017 after a loss-prevention specialist with the GSA noticed that Motive Magic was conducting the second highest number of windshield repairs in the nation, despite Rapid City not having many GSA vehicles, the indictment says. The only vendor with more repairs was a nationwide company.
Between Nov. 29, 2017, and Aug. 7, 2018, federal investigators examined a random sample of 18 vehicles Bland worked on and found he had only completed 22 rock chip repairs out of the 416 he billed for, the indictment says.
The GSA contracts with a company called WEX that provides drivers with credit cards to purchase fuel, maintenance and repairs to their leased vehicles, the indictment says. Some vendors, including Motive Magic, do not accept WEX cards but can still get paid. If the repair is $100 or less, WEX pays the vendor, but if it's more than $100, the repair must have prior approval and is paid by the GSA.
Bland was able to steal from the GSA by calling the fake rock chip repairs into WEX and providing WEX with information about the vehicle he was working on, according to the indictment. He then deposited his payments into an account at Black Hills Federal Credit Union. The federal agencies were unaware of the claimed repairs because Bland didn't tell the agencies about them or send an invoice.
Bland, who was brought to court from the Pennington County Jail after being arrested Wednesday, will be released with no bond but must turn in his passport. Bland said he is planning to hire Eric Schlimgen as his defense attorney.