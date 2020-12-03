Rapid City casino robbery, assault suspect arrested

The suspect in a Nov. 22 armed robbery and assault at a Rapid City casino has been arrested.
Damen Long Soldier, a 19-year-old from Rapid City, was arrested and charged Monday with the first-degree robbery Happy Jacks Casino on Cheyenne Boulevard, according to the Rapid City Police Department. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office helped with the arrest.
The casino was robbed by an armed man around 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 22 , the department said in an earlier news release. Police spoke with the clerk who said a man entered the casino with a handgun, grabbed her, brought her to the register and demanded money. The man wasn’t able to access the register but assaulted the clerk and took some of her property. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
After wrongfully identifying a different man as the suspect, police identified Long Soldier after a more detailed review of surveillance footage showed him committing the robbery and assault, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Long Soldier had an initial court appearance on Tuesday and is awaiting a preliminary hearing or grand jury that will determine whether there is probable cause to continue the case, court records show. He is detained on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and faces up to 25 year in prison if convicted.
