A lawsuit filed by an adult store owner against the city of Rapid City may soon end in a settlement after the Rapid City Council directed staff to resolve the case at their meeting Monday night.
In October 2017, David Eliason, owner of Dick and Jane’s Naughty Spot adult store in Sturgis, filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against the city claiming that his constitutional rights to free speech, free expression and due process were violated when the council denied him a conditional use permit to open a store at 1141 Deadwood Ave., Suite 7.
The denial came just weeks after the permit was approved by the city Planning Commission, a decision that was then appealed to the council by the owners of neighboring Black Hills Taekwondo.
Bachelorette items, lingerie, post-mastectomy items, shoes, lotions, oils, lubricants, adult-themed novelties, sex aids, and DVDs and magazines with sexual themes are among the products sold at the store.
The owners and customers of the business attended a September 2017 council meeting to argue that the operation was an educational facility. A city ordinance prevents sexually-oriented business from operating within 1,000 feet of educational facilities. Black Hills Taekwondo is located at the same street address in Suite 4.
Eliason is seeking to recover attorney fees, as well as financial losses he incurred due to the delay in opening Dick and Jane’s Super Spot at the Deadwood Avenue location. A January 2018 federal court ruling by Judge Jeffrey Viken overturned the council’s decision, allowing Eliason to open the store. Eliason also is seeking compensation for emotional distress that he says culminated in a heart attack.
“We’re just looking forward to working with the city to bring this case to resolution,” Eliason said Tuesday, adding that he’d like to see it resolved “as quickly as possible.”
The city declined to comment on any details of the potential settlement agreement but did confirm that seeking a resolution to the lawsuit was the direction provided by the council at the Jan. 7 meeting.
“The council provided input and direction to staff on actions to pursue in an effort to resolve this case during executive session,” read a statement from city attorney Joel Landeen.
The city has spent $53,820 on the lawsuit. If the cost reaches $75,000, the city’s insurance would cover the rest, including any dollars tied to the settlement, city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker said Wednesday.
Eliason had to engage in a similar legal fight in 2013 to open the Sturgis store.