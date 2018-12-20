A Rapid City couple is taking the Humane Society of the Black Hills to court, claiming it illegally seized 10 of their dogs after they reported that one had bitten another.
The seizure was an "abuse of authority" and the Humane Society was "far overreaching for the nature of the case," Robert Pasqualucci, the lawyer representing Dana and Shelly Sorenson, said Thursday at state court in Rapid City.
But Ryan Sutton, lawyer for the Humane Society, said Shelly consented to the search and seizure, but even if she hadn't a warrant wasn't necessary due to the immediacy and seriousness of the situation.
Judge Heidi Linngren said she needs to hear testimony from the Sorensons, officer and veterinarian before deciding whether the animals were illegally taken, and who should pay the thousands of dollars accruing from testing, treating and boarding the dogs.
On Nov. 21, Dana Sorenson took Emy, a French bulldog, to the vet, according to an affidavit signed by Shelly. The dog needed treatment after being bit by another dog and the wound became infected, Pasqualucci said in court. The vet was then required to report the bite to the Humane Society, he said.
Shelly met Andrew Smith, an animal services and enforcement officer with the Humane Society, at her house, the affidavit says. Smith wrote in his affidavit that he found 17 dogs: six large ones outside and 11 un-caged French bulldog, Boston terrier, Pomeranian and Chihuahua puppies inside. The large dogs included great Danes and mastiffs, Pasqualucci told the Journal. He said the Sorensons own and board dogs, but do not breed them.
Smith wrote that he was under the impression that Emy needed "immediate medical care due to several puncture wounds all over her body," but Pasqualucci said in court that she had one old bite to the leg. Once he arrived, Smith began loading the large dogs that were outdoors into his vehicle but unloaded them once he realized the bite occurred inside the home, Pasqualucci said.
Shelly "was very understanding as to why I was there. She told me she wanted to help in any way that she could," Smith wrote in his affidavit. Shelly allowed him to enter her house without a warrant and helped him load the 11 small dogs into his vehicle, he wrote.
But Shelly wrote that she only let Smith inside "due to his aggressive, threatening behavior" and helped load the dogs so they weren't injured.
"I did not want them to get hurt, but I did not consent to him taking them," she wrote.
Shelly wrote that she understands if Smith had just taken Cowboy, the dog she said bit Emy, but she thinks it was illegal to take the 10 other dogs.
Sutton wrote that it was unclear which dog was guilty, so he seized all 11 of the indoor dogs to investigate if any of them were dangerous.
"Obtaining a search warrant is usually a time-consuming procedure" and is only needed when animal owners don't cooperate, Smith wrote.
But Linngren told Sutton it takes about 10 minutes to obtain a warrant.
Pasqualucci told Linngren that Shelly never consented to the search and seizure, and therefore Smith's actions were illegal since there were no "exigent circumstances," or extreme danger to the animals, as defined in SDCL 40-1-5.
But Sutton said such circumstances did exist.
"To the naked eye, all 11 puppies appeared to be well cared for," Smith wrote. But "after further testing, it appeared that routine veterinary care was not given" since after being tested, the dogs came back with illnesses such as diarrhea and parasites.
Sutton said none of the dogs were found to be dangerous, and the Sorensons are free to pick them up if they pay the costs — nearly $8,400 as of Dec. 4. — for testing, treating and boarding the animals. Boarding costs $30 per dog, per day.
Pasqualucci said his clients are unlikely to be able to afford the fees and shouldn't' have to pay them since the dogs should have never been taken away.
Linngren said if the Sorensons are able to pay for the release of their animals, they would be refunded if she rules that the Humane Society was in the wrong.
She scheduled another hearing to listen to testimony at 1:15 p.m. on Jan 9.