Rapid City crime spree suspect charged with 13 felonies

First-degree robbery is punishable by up to 25 years in prison while grand theft is punishable by up to 10. All other crimes are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Robertson therefore faces up to 140 years in prison.

Tellinghuisen asked Robertson if he wanted a prosecutor to read the details of each charge and he said no because “it’s kind of heavy on my heart right now.”

A prosecutor cited the crime scene quote from interim Police Chief Don Hedrick when requesting a $500,000 bond.

“His actions could have killed someone” and were dangerous and reckless, the prosecutor added.

He said Robertson harmed or threatened six people during a 30-minute crime spree while on parole from prison, and a bond algorithm found Robertson was high-risk due to the chance of him failing to appear in court and his past criminal history — a robbery and some drug convictions.

The robbery conviction may be related to the time Robertson was charged with first-degree robbery for robbing a casino at gunpoint in 2012, according to Journal archives.