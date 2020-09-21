Rapid City domestic violence suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City domestic violence/assault suspect that law enforcement was looking for on Saturday was charged with attempted first-degree murder after being found in a gas station bathroom later that night.

Drew Vanosdel, a 31-year-old from Rapid City, is also charged with first-degree burglary, according to online court documents.

The police department reported around 8 p.m. on Saturday that it was looking for Vanosdel, who they said is a suspect in a “violent assault" that occurred earlier that day. It announced at 10:42 p.m. that he was located and arrested.

Vanosdel attacked an individual with a blunt-force object in a domestic violence assault, said police spokesman Brendyn Medina. He was found thanks to a casino employee who recognized him.

The employee of Dean “O”s Casino on the 900 block of East North Street flagged down a police officer around 10:30 p.m., Medina said. The employee said he thinks he saw Vanosdel in the attached Corner Pantry Casino store. The officer looked inside where he confirmed it was Vanosdel, called for backup and found the suspect hiding in the bathroom.

Vanosdel was given a $500,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance at the Pennington County Court on Monday morning, records show.

