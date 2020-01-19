Rapid City drug arrests at all time high, more than doubled since 2012

Rapid City drug arrests are at an all-time high and have more than doubled since 2012, according to Police Chief Karl Jegeris.
Police officers made 1,567 drug arrests in 2019 compared to 734 in 2012, data from the Rapid City Police Department shows.
Jegeris linked this increase to the state's meth crisis and repeat offenders.
The police chief said he hopes the Legislature will increase funding for meth treatment and create alternatives to imprisonment but also approves more punishment for repeat meth offenders.
Jegeris reiterated his support for repealing presumptive probation, which calls for sentences of probation instead of prison for most low-level, non-violent felonies unless a judge determines there are aggravated circumstances that mean the defendant poses a “significant risk” to the public.
The effort to repeal the law died in the Legislature last year when it was estimated it would cost the state $53 million over ten years.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has introduced a bill that would allow judges to deviate from presumptive probation if the defendant fails to cooperate with law enforcement in an investigation. A second bill would limit defendants to two presumptive probation sentences within a 10-year period.
Jegeris said he's against laws that limit the discretion of judges and force probation and parole officers to follow a discipline matrix.
These professionals "aren't able to use their brain power or common sense" to make decisions about complex human issues, he said.
Jegeris said he's concerned about repeat meth offenders because many violent crimes are linked to the drug.
Police officers opened 389 aggravated assault cases last year, the highest since 2012 and up from 379 in 2018, data shows.
Jegeris said he's also frustrated by laws that limit when judges can send minors to prison or out-of-home placements and blames those rules for an increase in vehicle thefts.
There were 344 vehicle theft cases in 2019 compared to 289 the year before and the most since 2012, data shows.
Jegeris said many cars are being stolen by minors, some who have stolen multiple vehicles without being committed.
"There is definitely an alarming increase" in juveniles, some as young as 12, stealing cars, he said.
Under South Dakota law, minors who repeatedly commit non-violent crimes like auto theft can only be committed if a judge finds they pose a physical risk to others, Mark Vargo, Pennington County state's attorney, previously told the Journal.
Jegeris' concerns about repeat minor offenders were shared in a December news release by him, the Rapid City Area School District and the Fraternal Order of Police.
We need to "troubleshoot this issue," he said.
Jegeris also sees positive trends in public safety.
DUI arrests have decreased three years in a row from 1,012 in 2017, to 909 in 2018, to 723 last year, data shows.
This "significant decrease" and eight-year low is a "huge win for the community," Jegeris said.
The police chief attributed this to people increasingly using Ubers and Lyfts to get home safely after a night of drinking.
He said young people may not be patient enough to wait for a taxi to arrive but now "people have options, young people have rides available in a quick fashion."
Sexual assault cases have remained steady with 164 last year, 163 in 2018 and 165 in 2017, data shows. There were 72 robbery — when someone steals from someone by threatening them — cases last year compared to the eight-year low of 51 in 2013 and the high of 84 in 2016.
While calls for service are at an eight-year high — a trend Jegeris attributed to the city's growing population — arrests, citations that require people to appear in court, and written warnings are down.
Officers made 8,565 arrests in 2018 compared to 8,243 last year, data shows. Citations are at an eight-year low after dropping from 7,328 in 2018 to 5,829 in 2019. Warnings dropped from 9,313 in 2018 to 6,379 last year.
"The arrest reductions, and even the citation reductions, are very purposeful in our effort to reduce low-level misdemeanor offenses and utilize the Care Campus as an alternative," Jegeris said. "It's working as planned."
The Care Campus is home to Pennington County's addiction, mental health, economic assistance, transitional housing and veterans services. It served between 2,500 to 2,700 people during its first year of operation from September 2018 to September 2019. Repeat visits drove total admissions to 24,137 and about 68 percent of visits were for Safe Solutions, a space for intoxicated people to spend the night.
Officers can now take people accused of low-level crimes such as disorderly conduct and carrying open alcohol containers to the center instead of booking them into jail or giving them a citation.
The Care Campus isn't "magical and solving everything," but it saves money and helps people, Jegeris said.
This is a better financial move but "even more important, we have better care," Jegeris said.
