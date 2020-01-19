Rapid City drug arrests at all time high, more than doubled since 2012

This "significant decrease" and eight-year low is a "huge win for the community," Jegeris said.

The police chief attributed this to people increasingly using Ubers and Lyfts to get home safely after a night of drinking.

He said young people may not be patient enough to wait for a taxi to arrive but now "people have options, young people have rides available in a quick fashion."

Sexual assault cases have remained steady with 164 last year, 163 in 2018 and 165 in 2017, data shows. There were 72 robbery — when someone steals from someone by threatening them — cases last year compared to the eight-year low of 51 in 2013 and the high of 84 in 2016.

While calls for service are at an eight-year high — a trend Jegeris attributed to the city's growing population — arrests, citations that require people to appear in court, and written warnings are down.

Officers made 8,565 arrests in 2018 compared to 8,243 last year, data shows. Citations are at an eight-year low after dropping from 7,328 in 2018 to 5,829 in 2019. Warnings dropped from 9,313 in 2018 to 6,379 last year.