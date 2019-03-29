The principal of Meadowbrook Elementary School in Rapid City pleaded not guilty Friday to crimes he is charged with for allegedly holding a teacher at gunpoint.
Daniel Janklow, 49, is charged with aggravated assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail and fines of up to $30,000. He was arraigned Friday.
Police allege that Janklow pointed a gun at a teacher and threatened to shoot her and himself during an incident that occurred at his home in the 1100 block of Hyland Drive on Feb. 16. The teacher, according to police reports, had visited Janklow intending to drop off an order of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Shortly after she arrived, the report says, Janklow pulled a handgun on her and blamed her for the loss of his job, although Rapid City school spokesperson Katy Urban previously said he had never been fired.
Janklow had, however, been on leave since Jan. 28 for confidential reasons.
In a press release sent Friday, Janklow's lawyer, Dana Hanna, called in to question the validity of the teacher's report and said he intends to offer evidence to "show that Mr. Janklow's accuser is not a credible witness."
Police placed Janklow in a hospital for a mental evaluation Feb. 21 and arrested him after he was released on Feb. 25, records show.
He has been out on a $5,000 cash bond. A non-evidentiary motion hearing for his case is scheduled for May 17.