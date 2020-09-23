 Skip to main content
Rapid City girl, 16, dies from injuries sustained in country club car crash
A 16-year-old girl died Tuesday after the car she was riding in crashed on Sept. 16 into the Tennis Center at Arrowhead Country Club, according to the Rapid City Police Department. The driver is facing charges.

A Box Elder man is now being investigated for vehicular homicide after the 16-year-old girl in his car died Tuesday, six days after he crashed into a tree and tennis center at the Arrowhead Country Club.

Terrance Richard, 22, was charged with vehicular battery and driving without a license after the Sept. 16 crash, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The department is now investigating the case as a vehicular homicide after Alexis Black Elk of Rapid City died from her injuries.

Vehicular homicide refers to fatal vehicular accidents caused by drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to South Dakota law.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 16, according to the news release. The caller said a southbound vehicle had left Sheridan Lake Road and crashed into a tree near the country club.

Officers arrived and found the vehicle and Richard lying next to the driver’s side of the vehicle and took him to the hospital for serious injuries. The officers also said they found evidence that he had been drinking alcohol.

Officers then found Black Elk, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Medics began life-saving measures and brought her to the hospital, where she died six days later.

Richard was issued a personal recognizance bond, which doesn’t require paying money to be let out of jail, so he could be treated at the hospital, the news release says. He’s scheduled to appear at the Pennington County Court on Oct. 20 for his existing charges.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

