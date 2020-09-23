Rapid City girl, 16, dies from injuries sustained in country club car crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Box Elder man is now being investigated for vehicular homicide after the 16-year-old girl in his car died Tuesday, six days after he crashed into a tree and tennis center at the Arrowhead Country Club.

Terrance Richard, 22, was charged with vehicular battery and driving without a license after the Sept. 16 crash, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The department is now investigating the case as a vehicular homicide after Alexis Black Elk of Rapid City died from her injuries.

Vehicular homicide refers to fatal vehicular accidents caused by drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to South Dakota law.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 16, according to the news release. The caller said a southbound vehicle had left Sheridan Lake Road and crashed into a tree near the country club.