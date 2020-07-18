Rapid City group planning reforms, new programs with police

Braunstein said he’s paid for his role as the facilitator, consultant and researcher. Group members are unpaid volunteers but have occasionally been paid for specific roles they take on. Participants learned about the group after being approached by Braunstein, recently retired Police Chief Karl Jegeris or their friends.

Between 50-60 different people have participated in meetings but there’s about 20 people who regularly attend, Braunstein said. Most members are Native Americans but there are a few white and Black people who attend.

Warne said a group of teenagers attended one meeting while Braunstein said younger Black Lives Matter activists recently came to learn about the group. But he said most of the core members are older adults since they have more time to volunteer.

The group first met in October 2018 and spent five or six months “hearing from the community” through listening sessions, Braunstein said. Community members shared experiences they’ve had with the police, as well as gaps in services and trust.

Members then began brainstorming solutions and created draft recommendations in December 2019 or January 2020, Braunstein said. The group circulated the draft, created a public Facebook page and made a video about the project so it could receive further community input.