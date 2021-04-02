Rapid City homicide victim was planning to reunite with birth mom before he was killed

Cheyenne Fast Wolf was separated from her three brothers when they were sent to different foster care families as young children.

She and her big brother, Lance Baumgarten, were able to reunite through Facebook when they were in their early 20s, and he drove from Lemmon to Pierre to see her.

“Lance was so exited, he just wanted to meet me because I was his baby sister,” Fast Wolf said earlier this week.

She and Baumgarten continued to keep in touch with each other even when he was in prison.

“He always helped me out when he was locked up,” said Fast Wolf, who now lives in Madison. “We always wrote letters back and forth.”

Fast Wolf, Baumgarten and a second brother were planning for another reunion in August, this time with their biological mother, Evelyn Eagle Chasing Black Elk.

Baumgarten hadn’t seen his biological mother since he was taken away from her. The family wanted to take a picture together since Black Elk was struggling with her health due to cancer and being hit by a car.