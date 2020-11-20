Rapid City homicide victim was reaching out to troubled teens when he was killed

Shayla said she and Nathan knew Johnson because he was friends with their son. She said they told him he couldn't come back to their house after they caught him trying to break into the home with alcohol around February 2018.

Johnson listened and stayed away so Shayla was surprised when she heard a knock on the door on Aug. 17, 2018, and found him standing there with a younger teen she didn't recognize. She said Johnson asked to see her son and she responded that he knows he's not allowed at the house. Nathan then came to the door to back her up.

Shayla said she saw what happened next with the shooting but didn't want to describe it since she may need to testify in court.

The younger teen admitted to shooting Nathan after Johnson told him to do so, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

"There were a lot of kids, like his friend's kids, kids in the neighborhood, who come up to me and said we can’t believe that happened," Shayla said. She said she "can only speculate" but thinks the teens may have been planning on robbing the house before it turned into a fatal shooting.

Nathan grew up in Brooklyn and later moved to Pennsylvania, where he met Shayla in the late 1990s or early 2000s. Shayla said they were friends for years before they began dating.