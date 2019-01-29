A Rapid City lawyer and a former chief deputy of the Pennington County State's Attorney Office is accused of failing to pay $224,112 in taxes between 2013-2016, according to federal court records.
Gregory Sperlich pleaded not guilty Monday after he was indicted on four counts of failure to pay taxes, records show. He was not jailed but was ordered to turn over his passport.
The indictment said Sperlich "did willfully fail" to pay income and self-employment tax to the Internal Revenue Service of $34,341 in 2013, $45,990 in 2014, $71,138 in 2015 and $72,642 in 2016.
If found guilty of the misdemeanors, he could be incarcerated for up to one year on each count.
Sperlich has worked as a partner at the DeMersseman Jensen Tellinghuisen & Huffman law firm in Rapid City since 2004, according to its website. Before that, he worked at the state's attorney office from 1997 to 2004.
Paul Winter, Sperlich's lawyer, said he does not comment on the evidence in his clients' cases.
An outside prosecutor and judge are assigned to the case, likely to avoid conflicts of interest with local prosecutors and judges since Sperlich has represented clients in the Rapid City federal court.