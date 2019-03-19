A Rapid City man was arrested Tuesday morning after being accused of attempting to rape a woman and steal money from a casino.
Quintez Provancial, 27, is facing charges of second-degree rape, second-degree robbery and false imprisonment, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The incident at Happy Jacks Casino on West Omaha Street was reported around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the release says. The woman told police that a customer assaulted her and attempted to force himself on her inside the bathroom. He then stole her cell phone and tried to take money from the cash register before fleeing, she said.
After receiving a description of the suspect, police located him in the 300 block of Kansas City Street, the release says. The victim positively identified the man and police found Provancial had her phone on him.
