A Rapid City man was charged Monday with burglarizing a home after recently being accused of kidnapping a woman and fleeing with their baby in a high-speed police chase.
The new charge comes after Steven Jackson, 38, was arrested June 11 and charged with second-degree kidnapping, simple assault (domestic violence) and aggravated eluding from law enforcement. He posted bond and by June 26 had seven warrants out for his arrest: six for allegedly harassing a woman he had a no-contact order against and a felony for allegedly breaking his conditions of release, said Brendyn Medina, spokesman with the Rapid City police.
Jackson was caught after someone reported seeing him driving a white Oldsmobile Alero on the 1300 block of East North Street around 10:50 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. Police found the empty vehicle around 11:30 a.m parked on the 100 block of East Nowlin Street.
You have free articles remaining.
As an officer watched the scene, someone from the 1100 block of North Maple approached the officer to report that a man was in their garage. The officer went to the home, saw Jackson inside the garage, and ordered him to stop and put up his hands. Officers ran after Jackson after he bolted out a side door and ran north before tripping and falling to the ground. An officer hit Jackson with a stun gun after he "actively resisted being detained," the news release says.
Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, obstruction, resisting arrest and his warrants.